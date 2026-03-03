White-collar jobs in India jumped 13% in December: Naukri

India's white-collar hiring rose 12% year-on-year in February 2026, thanks mostly to non-tech sectors. The Naukri JobSpeak Index was 3,233 in February 2026, and February 2026 showed a notably sharp month-on-month jump.

AI/ML roles exploded by 53%, and high-paying jobs (over ₹20 lakh/year) grew by 27%.

Freshers saw more openings too—especially in hospitality and insurance—making it a good time for new grads.

Unicorn startups boosted their hiring by 21% Smaller cities like Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad are now fresher hotspots. Jaipur stood out for BPO/ITES jobs while Hyderabad led in insurance hires.

