White House operator Gabriel Perez agrees to pay over $172,000
A White House teleprompter operator, Gabriel Perez, has agreed to pay more than $172,000 after being investigated for insider trading.
Regulators say Perez used early access to Trump's speeches to place winning bets on prediction market platform Kalshi.
He is not admitting guilt but will pay a penalty, return his profits, and is banned from trading for three years.
Prediction markets raise insider trading concerns
Prediction markets like Kalshi, where people bet on real-world events, are getting more attention from regulators worried about insider trading.
The CFTC says Perez's case is the latest one to ramp up concerns about the new opportunities for insider trading opened up by prediction markets: using confidential information for personal gain isn't just risky; it comes with real consequences.