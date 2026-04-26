Trump administration dismisses entire board overseeing US science funding

The White House has dismissed all 24 members of the National Science Board (NSB). The NSB was established by the National Science Foundation Act of 1950 to guide an agency that now distributes about $9 billion annually in federal research funding. It consists of a director and board members who jointly set strategic directions, approve budget submissions, and authorize new major programs.

Appointment process Who are the NSB members? The NSB members are selected for their outstanding contributions in science, engineering, education, and public affairs. They come from both industry and academia and are confirmed to staggered six-year terms. This ensures that scientific research priorities are determined by the long arc of scientific progress rather than political cycles. The statute mandates that members be chosen "solely on the basis of established records of distinguished service."

Institutional importance Why institutional structure matters The American scientific preeminence is not just a product of talent or funding, but also the institutional structure created by postwar generations. This includes boards, charters, terms of service, peer review, and statutory independence. The five-year struggle to turn American scientist, inventor and administrator Vannevar Bush's vision into law focused on independence and accountability questions. Staggered six-year terms were part of the compromise to ensure science funding wasn't politically controlled.

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Role debate NSB's role has been debated before The NSB's role has been debated before, with scholars proposing to modernize it by reducing its management duties. However, these proposals were aimed at making the NSF resemble other federal agencies while keeping the board's staggered terms and statutory independence intact. This shows an understanding across administrations and parties that some institutions are worth preserving even when they constrain you.

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