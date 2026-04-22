Whiteland invests ₹5,600cr in Marriott Westin Residences project in Gurugram
Business
Marriott is making a major move in India with its new Westin Residences project in Gurugram.
Think 1,600 high-end homes spread across 20 acres, all about luxury living and wellness vibes.
With a huge ₹5,600 crore investment, Whiteland Corporation is clearly serious about bringing global hospitality standards to Indian real estate.
Whiteland secures ₹800cr from Ascertis Credit
Whiteland Corporation (the developer) has locked in big funding, ₹800 crore from Ascertis Credit, and already sold over half of the launched units.
Construction is moving ahead with top partners like architect Hafeez Contractor, and the project aims for ₹15,000 crore in revenue.
Expect world-class amenities and a strong focus on wellness throughout the community.