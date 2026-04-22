Whiteland invests ₹5,600cr in Marriott Westin Residences project in Gurugram

Whiteland secures ₹800cr from Ascertis Credit

Whiteland Corporation (the developer) has locked in big funding, ₹800 crore from Ascertis Credit, and already sold over half of the launched units.

Construction is moving ahead with top partners like architect Hafeez Contractor, and the project aims for ₹15,000 crore in revenue.

Expect world-class amenities and a strong focus on wellness throughout the community.