WhiteOak Capital launches Diversified Equity Small Cap FoF September 28

This FoF puts up to 100% into different small-cap fund managers, making it a good fit if you're comfortable with some risk and thinking long-term.

The idea is to give investors more variety and cushion against any single fund's ups and downs.

The team managing the fund includes Ashish Agrawal, Bhavin Patadia, and Nikunj Sampat.

WhiteOak Capital group, founded by Prashant Khemka, and WhiteOak Capital AMC says the group had assets under management of ₹1,27,451 crore as of August 31, 2026, says this launch is part of its push to offer more choices for high-risk, long-term investors.