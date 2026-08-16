Anthropic CEO's wife pitched 'luxury porn' business to Jeffrey Epstein
What's the story
Cami Clark, the entrepreneur and wife of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, is under renewed scrutiny over her past business dealings with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Emails from the Epstein files have revealed that Clark approached Epstein in 2011 and 2012 to discuss investments in a "free luxury porn" company and a women's health start-up. The Wall Street Journal has examined these exchanges but found no evidence of Epstein investing in either venture.
Business pursuits
Business pursuits before marrying Amodei
Before her marriage to Amodei in 2022, Clark pursued several business ideas. These included a "free luxury porn" company for women and a "social dieting app."
She first met Epstein in March 2011 through literary agent John Brockman.
In emails from the Epstein files, Brockman suggested that Epstein should have dinner with Clark and her business partner Michelle Capocefalo.
Investment proposal
No evidence of Epstein investing in Clark's ventures
Following their initial meeting, Clark sent Epstein the script and treatment for her company's first films.
She thought he "and the ladies" might enjoy them and described the material as "a little nsfw."
The correspondence continued into March 2012 when Clark asked Epstein if he would consider investing in businesses she was developing with a colleague.
The files do not show any evidence of his investment.
Ongoing contact
'Can't do TV sex'
The 2012 exchange is the longest conversation between Clark and Epstein in the files.
After she asked to introduce him to another female entrepreneur launching a lingerie line, Epstein responded he was "willing to look at whatever you think viable."
When he asked about her plans for the porn company, Clark pitched an investment in its move into video. However, Epstein replied with "can't do TV sex."
Tech venture
Other topics of conversation
Clark also discussed her social dieting app and website with Epstein.
The service collected data from health monitoring devices and turned it into infographics about users' health, which they could then share with friends.
Other emails show Clark continued to keep Epstein on her email list, inviting him to a housewarming party in July 2012.
He connected with her on LinkedIn in 2013 but there is no evidence of any further meetings between them.
Wealth status
Not much public information about Clark
There is little public information about Clark, apart from what has been reported by the WSJ.
The publication also noted that even Anthropic's AI model Claude doesn't know if Amodei is married.
According to Forbes, Amodei has a net worth of $15.5 billion, which is more than OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's $3.4 billion but still far behind Grok leader Elon Musk who has $863.2 billion in net worth.