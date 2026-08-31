Who is John Ternus, Apple's new CEO after Tim Cook?
What's the story
Tim Cook, the long-serving CEO of Apple, is stepping down from his position on September 1. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, the company's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. Cook will not leave Apple entirely but transition into the role of executive chairman. His continued involvement in key areas like government and regulatory relations could provide stability during this major leadership change.
Leadership transition
Ternus's background and experience at Apple
Ternus has been with Apple for over two decades and has headed its hardware engineering division since 2021.
He has played a pivotal role in developing several of Apple's flagship products and is one of the company's most prominent executives.
Cook described Ternus as a "brilliant engineer and thinker" with an eye for detail, emphasizing his capabilities as the new CEO.
Future direction
Shift in leadership focus
Ternus's appointment is significant due to his engineering and product development background.
Unlike Cook, who focused on operations and supply-chain management, Ternus comes from Apple's product and engineering organization.
This could mean a greater emphasis on hardware design, product development, and innovation under his leadership.
Reports suggest that Ternus believes Apple needs a significant design overhaul, which could lead to real shifts in the company's future product direction.
Ongoing role
Cook's new role and importance of his experience
As executive chairman, Cook will step away from Apple's day-to-day operations but remain involved in areas where his experience and relationships could benefit the company.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, he is expected to continue managing Apple's relationships with the White House and Chinese government.
These relationships have become increasingly important as Apple navigates trade policies, regulations, and supply-chain challenges amid rising component costs and competition in the smartphone arena.