Who is Waller? Fed governor emerges as Powell's potential successor
Christopher Waller, a current Federal Reserve Governor, is emerging as a leading candidate to take over as Fed Chair from Jerome Powell.
This shakeup follows reported tensions between Powell and former President Trump.
Waller, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, has already met with Trump's team about the job—and prediction markets say he's got better than a 50% shot at landing it.
Waller's background and other potential candidates
Waller isn't new to big roles—he was executive VP and research director at the St. Louis Fed before joining the Board.
He's also taught economics at Notre Dame and Kentucky, and holds degrees all the way up to a PhD from Washington State University.
His main focus is on monetary theory and central banking, and his current term runs until January 2030.
Other names in the mix include Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett, but right now, all eyes are on Waller.