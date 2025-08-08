Who is Waller? Fed governor emerges as Powell's potential successor

Waller's background and other potential candidates

Waller isn't new to big roles—he was executive VP and research director at the St. Louis Fed before joining the Board.

He's also taught economics at Notre Dame and Kentucky, and holds degrees all the way up to a PhD from Washington State University.

His main focus is on monetary theory and central banking, and his current term runs until January 2030.

Other names in the mix include Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett, but right now, all eyes are on Waller.