Key executives leading Berkshire Hathaway's $1 trillion+ empire
What's the story
Warren Buffett has officially stepped down as the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, a move that marks a major shift in the company's leadership. His son, Howard Buffett, will now take over as chairman while Greg Abel has been appointed as CEO. The transition was first announced when Abel was named CEO last year. Investors will be watching closely to see how the new leadership guides the $1 trillion plus conglomerate. Here's a look at its key pillars:
Leadership transition
Greg Abel - CEO
Abel, 64, was named CEO by Buffett during Berkshire's annual meeting in May 2025.
He is known for his hands-on approach and is often described as knowledgeable and compassionate by other Berkshire managers.
Abel joined the company through its acquisition of MidAmerican Energy in 2000 and has since turned it into one of the largest power providers in central and western US.
Board member
Howard Buffett - Chairman
Howard Buffett, 71, has been a board member of Berkshire since 1993. He has served on the boards of other major companies such as Coca-Cola Co, Archer-Daniels-Midland, and ConAgra Foods.
Apart from his corporate roles, Howard is also a farmer and former sheriff who leads a foundation focused on food security and conflict mitigation.
Insurance expert
Ajit Jain - Vice Chairman
Ajit Jain, who has been with Berkshire since 1986, is the Vice Chairman of the company. He oversees its insurance businesses on a day-to-day basis and has played a key role in expanding the reinsurance business.
Jain specializes in pricing high-risk policies such as those covering natural disasters.
His eventual retirement will be closely watched after Buffett's departure from his position.
Business head
Adam Johnson - CEO of NetJets
Adam Johnson heads NetJets, the world's largest private jet operator, and oversees Berkshire's consumer products, services, and retail businesses.
He joined the company in 1996 and became CEO of NetJets in 2015.
Under his leadership, the business expanded its global fleet while maintaining its lead in fractional aircraft ownership market and investing in sustainability initiatives.