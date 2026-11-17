Who stands to make a fortune from Anthropic's IPO?
What's the story
Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic is gearing up for what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The company's upcoming market debut is expected to value it at $1.33 trillion or more, The Wall Street Journal reported. Already valued at $965 billion, Anthropic has built a massive base of over 300 investors, including venture capital firms, private equity funds, angel investors, corporates, and sovereign wealth funds.
Investment journey
Early funding rounds and initial investor base
Anthropic has built its investor base through a series of successful funding rounds.
In 2021, the company raised $124 million at a valuation of $461 million in a Series A round led by Skype engineer Jaan Tallinn.
The following year, it raised $580 million in Series B funding at a $3 billion valuation, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, then CEO of FTX.
Following FTX's bankruptcy collapse, administrators liquidated the entire holding, raising $1.34 billion from buyers including ATIC and Jane Street.
Growth trajectory
Subsequent rounds and increasing valuations
In 2023, Spark Capital became the first venture capital firm to lead an investment in Anthropic, raising $450 million at a $4.5 billion valuation.
Menlo Ventures led the next round in late 2023, raising over $750 million at an $18 billion valuation.
In early 2025, Lightspeed Venture Partners led a $3.5 billion round that valued Anthropic at more than $60 billion.
Continued expansion
Final funding rounds before IPO
Iconiq led a $13 billion Series F round in late 2025 at a $183 billion valuation.
In early 2026, GIC and Coatue Management led a $30 billion Series G round at a valuation of $380 billion.
The biggest funding round came in May when Anthropic raised $65 billion in Series H at a valuation of $965 billion.
Financial performance
Potential investor concerns ahead of IPO
Anthropic's run-rate revenue has grown from $47 billion at the time of Series H to around $81 billion by the end of October, according to its IPO filing.
However, despite this impressive growth, investor concerns are rising due to soaring operational costs and increased competition in the AI space.
The company has warned potential investors about these risks in its Wall Street prospectus.