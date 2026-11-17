Anthropic has built its investor base through a series of successful funding rounds.

In 2021, the company raised $124 million at a valuation of $461 million in a Series A round led by Skype engineer Jaan Tallinn.

The following year, it raised $580 million in Series B funding at a $3 billion valuation, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, then CEO of FTX.

Following FTX's bankruptcy collapse, administrators liquidated the entire holding, raising $1.34 billion from buyers including ATIC and Jane Street.