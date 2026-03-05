Whoop CEO: 'Tech companies using AI as layoff scapegoat'
Whoop's CEO, Will Ahmed, says tech companies are blaming AI for layoffs when the real issue is poor business performance.
This comes as giants like Amazon, Meta, and others have cut jobs while emphasizing investments in AI.
Whoop is hiring, adding 600+ new roles
Instead of layoffs, Whoop just announced it's adding 600+ new roles—almost doubling its team from 800 to over 1,400 people.
Most jobs will be at their Boston HQ, with more openings in North America, Europe, the Gulf region, and Asia.
How to get a job at Whoop
Think you've got what it takes? Whoop only hires about 1 out of every 750 applicants (that's just 0.13%).
Despite a tough market for tech companies right now, they've raised $400 million and ship their products to 56 countries!