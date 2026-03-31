Whoop raises $575 million led by Collaborative Fund at $10.1B valuation
Whoop, the wearable fitness tech brand, just scored $575 million in fresh funding, bumping its valuation up to a massive $10.1 billion as of March 31, 2026.
The round was led by Collaborative Fund, with big names like Qatar Investment Authority and Abbott Laboratories joining in.
This cash boost is all about strengthening Whoop's balance sheet and funding growth initiatives such as marketing, sales, wholesale/retail, international expansion, and R&D.
Whoop to hire 600-plus globally
With over 2.5 million members and strong growth last year (they increased 103%!), Whoop is planning to go global and ramp up its marketing.
CEO Will Ahmed says they're also hiring 600-plus people to fuel expansion (especially since 60% of sales are already international) and investing in AI to turn Whoop into a full-on "health operating system."