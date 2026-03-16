The fire caused by the incident was contained within hours

Air India suspends flights to Dubai after drone attack

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:19 pm Mar 16, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

Air India has temporarily suspended all its flights to and from Dubai International Airport. The decision comes in the wake of a drone attack on an oil tanker near the airport. The fire caused by the incident was contained within hours, with no injuries reported at the site. In light of the disruptions, Air India is giving its passengers the option to rebook their tickets for a later date or cancel and get a refund without any extra charges.