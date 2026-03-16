Air India suspends flights to Dubai after drone attack
What's the story
Air India has temporarily suspended all its flights to and from Dubai International Airport. The decision comes in the wake of a drone attack on an oil tanker near the airport. The fire caused by the incident was contained within hours, with no injuries reported at the site. In light of the disruptions, Air India is giving its passengers the option to rebook their tickets for a later date or cancel and get a refund without any extra charges.
Others
Emirates has also suspended its flights
Along with Air India, Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has also suspended all its flights to and from Dubai International Airport until further notice. The airline has advised passengers to avoid traveling to the airport for their safety. Meanwhile, Air India Express's ad-hoc flight operations to Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as scheduled.
Incident control
Fire contained within hours, no injuries reported
The Dubai Civil Defence authority was able to contain the fire caused by the drone incident within hours. No injuries were reported due to this incident, said the Dubai Media Office.