Amazon fined ₹1L for selling fake Ram Mandir prasad
What's the story
Amazon Seller Services Private Limited has been fined ₹1 lakh by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), for allowing the sale of ordinary sweets as 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad' on its platform. The CCPA said this was done without any approval from the Ram Temple Trust, misleading consumers into thinking they were buying authentic religious offerings.
Accountability
CCPA's observations in the case
The CCPA observed that devotees would naturally assume the 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad' as food offered to and blessed by the deity.
The authority also held Amazon responsible for publishing misleading advertisements, as it hosted, displayed, and facilitated the sale of these products.
The complaint highlighted four types of sweets listed by Chandu Trading Company under Bihar Brothers brand: ghee ladoos, khoya ladoos, boondi ladoos, and cow milk pedas.
History
Order came after complaint from Confederation of All India Traders
The CCPA's order, passed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, came after a complaint from the Confederation of All India Traders in January 2024.
Amazon Seller Services Private Limited has been given 15 days from August 4 to pay the fine.
The CCPA also said Amazon could not claim any safe harbor protection offered to intermediaries under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.