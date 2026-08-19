Amazon fined ₹1L for selling fake Ram Mandir prasad

The CCPA observed that devotees would naturally assume the 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad' as food offered to and blessed by the deity.

The authority also held Amazon responsible for publishing misleading advertisements, as it hosted, displayed, and facilitated the sale of these products.

The complaint highlighted four types of sweets listed by Chandu Trading Company under Bihar Brothers brand: ghee ladoos, khoya ladoos, boondi ladoos, and cow milk pedas.