Why an Indian company is suing AI startup Anthropic
Anthropic Software Private Limited (ASPL), an IT company from Belagavi, is suing US-based Anthropic PBC for using the same name in India.
ASPL says this has confused people online and hurt their business, since they registered "Anthropic" back in 2017.
ASPL wants US firm to stop using 'Anthropic' in India
ASPL wants the US company to stop using "Anthropic" in India and is asking for ₹1 crore as damages.
Co-founder Ayyaz Mulla pointed out how search engines now favor the US firm, making it tough for ASPL to stand out.
The next court date is set for February 21, 2026.