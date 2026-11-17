Apple to stand trial in France over 'planned obsolescence' charges
What's the story
Apple is set to go on trial in Paris in June 2027. The move comes after French prosecutors accused the tech giant of "obstructing repair and refurbishment." The case was initiated by the campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence, which filed a complaint against Apple on December 7, 2022. The organization welcomed the decision as a major step toward holding companies accountable for their practices.
Allegations
French prosecutors allege Apple engaged in planned obsolescence
The trial stems from allegations that Apple intentionally shortened the lifespan of certain iPhone models.
This was allegedly done by making repairs outside official outlets difficult.
The tactic is known as planned obsolescence, a strategy where manufacturers deliberately reduce a product's lifespan to encourage consumers to buy new ones more often.
Court proceedings
Trial set for June 17, 2027
Apple Distribution International and its parent company, Apple Inc. are scheduled to appear in court for a four-day trial starting June 17.
They are accused of blocking repairs for several iPhone models over a period of two-and-a-half years, from November 2021 to July 2024.
The tech giant has denied the allegations, with Apple telling AFP that they "strongly contest these unfounded allegations."
Software manipulation
Allegations of deliberately designing software to limit repairs
The case alleges that Apple designed its smartphone software in a way that made it impossible to repair or refurbish devices outside its authorized network.
The alleged motive behind this strategy was to boost sales of Apple's flagship product and increase the company's revenue, which currently exceeds $400 billion annually, with about half coming from iPhone sales.