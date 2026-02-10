Why Bangladesh's zero-duty US access is worrying Indian textile exporters

The recent US- Bangladesh trade agreement has raised concerns among Indian textile exporters. The deal, which was signed on February 9, reduces the reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi goods from 20% to 19%. It also allows certain textiles and apparel made with US -produced cotton from Dhaka to enter the US market duty-free.

Export comparison India's cotton yarn exports to Bangladesh may be hit In the April-November period of 2025, Bangladesh's ready-made garment exports to the US were around $7.6 billion. This is more than double India's $3.26 billion in the same period. The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) chairperson Ashwin Chandran expressed concerns over this development, saying it could negatively impact India's cotton yarn exports to Bangladesh and has halved the tariff differential between India and Bangladesh from 2% to 1%.

Demand for parity Indian textile exporters demand same concessions for their garments Indian textile exporters are now demanding the same concessions for their garments made with US cotton. Tirupur, India's largest knitwear and cotton textile hub, has called for similar concessions to support Indian exports. Tirupur Exporters's Association president Kumar Doraiswamy said granting a tariff exemption for garments made with US cotton would boost export growth without hurting domestic farmers.

Sector analysis Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector heavily relies on imported raw materials The ready-made garment sector contributes over 10% to Bangladesh's GDP and employs around four million workers. The US is its largest export market. India has been a major supplier of cotton and yarn to Bangladesh, which heavily relies on imported raw materials for its export-oriented garment industry. However, if Bangladeshi manufacturers start using US-origin fiber to qualify for tariff benefits, it could affect demand for Indian raw material exports.

