Why Belrise Industries's stock is zooming on the bourses
Belrise Industries's stock soared 12% on Tuesday, reaching ₹156 intraday—now 70% above its IPO price from just a few months ago.
The excitement comes after the company posted a big 27% jump in revenue and a 56% profit boost for the April-June quarter of 2025.
The numbers behind the buzz
Belrise's growth is fueled by more demand from automakers, new orders, and ramped-up production at its Chennai plant.
Even with expansion costs nudging margins down slightly, profits and EBITDA still climbed.
Plus, thanks to their recent IPO, Belrise slashed its debt and is rolling out new plants in Pune and Bhiwadi—signs that investors really believe in their future as an auto parts powerhouse.
Future looks bright for Belrise
With aggressive expansion plans and acquisitions lined up to strengthen their manufacturing game, Belrise seems set on making bigger moves in India's booming auto sector.