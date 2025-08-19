Why Belrise Industries's stock is zooming on the bourses

The numbers behind the buzz

Belrise's growth is fueled by more demand from automakers, new orders, and ramped-up production at its Chennai plant.

Even with expansion costs nudging margins down slightly, profits and EBITDA still climbed.

Plus, thanks to their recent IPO, Belrise slashed its debt and is rolling out new plants in Pune and Bhiwadi—signs that investors really believe in their future as an auto parts powerhouse.