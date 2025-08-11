Next Article
Why Bharat Dynamics shares are buzzing on the bourses today
Bharat Dynamics Ltd shares climbed over 2% to ₹1,533.10 on Monday, thanks to positive investor sentiment possibly influenced by a big boost in sales and some smart company decisions.
The company's sales shot up 41% this year, reaching ₹3,345 crore, while net profit hit ₹549 crore—even with rising expenses.
In just the last quarter, sales more than doubled compared to last year.
For young investors or anyone following defense stocks, that's a sign of real momentum.
Besides strong earnings, Bharat Dynamics announced a ₹4 per share interim dividend and split its stock to make it more affordable.
With the board meeting soon for fresh quarterly results, there's extra excitement about what's next.