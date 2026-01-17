FTC is investigating Big Tech's talent acquisition deals in US

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating major technology companies that are opting to hire employees from start-ups instead of acquiring the companies directly. The practice, called "acqui-hiring," involves paying for a start-up's technology and talent without buying the whole company. FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson revealed this in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Regulatory concerns Acqui-hiring: A potential loophole in merger reviews Ferguson said the FTC is looking into acqui-hiring deals to ensure they aren't being used as a way to bypass the agency's merger review process. He said, "We are beginning to examine these acqui-hires to make sure they are not an attempt to get around the merger review process." The move comes amid growing concern over antitrust practices in the tech industry.

Notable cases High-profile acqui-hiring deals under scrutiny The investigation comes after a series of high-profile acqui-hiring deals. Last month, NVIDIA struck a deal to license chip technology from start-up Groq and hire its CEO Jonathan Ross. Similarly, Microsoft's top AI executive was acquired through a $650 million deal with a start-up. Meta also spent to hire Scale AI's CEO without acquiring the company.

Advertisement