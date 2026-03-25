Why BlackRock's Ben Powell says India isn't AI main player
Business
India's stock market is hitting some speed bumps right now, mostly because global tech investment is focused on places like South Korea and Taiwan, not India.
Plus, rising energy costs and supply chain hiccups are making things trickier.
Ben Powell from BlackRock points out that India isn't yet a main player in the global AI race.
Powell remains positive about India's future
India relies heavily on imported oil, so it feels every price swing, especially with conflicts like Iran-Israel making things more unpredictable for investors.
Still, Powell remains positive about India's future, thanks to its young, tech-savvy population and growing digital economy.
Powell said that if geopolitical tensions ease up, investor confidence could bounce back fast.