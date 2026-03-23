Why DCX Systems' stock is up 12% this week

DCX has scored over ₹644 crore in new orders

This isn't just one lucky deal: DCX has scored over ₹644 crore in new orders lately, including contracts from Hindustan Aeronautics and global clients for high-tech parts.

They're also adding oversized PCB assembly capacity at its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems.

For anyone curious about India's defense tech boom (or thinking stocks), DCX is making some bold moves right now.