Why flexible offices are booming in India
India has overtaken the UK, US, and France in flexible office space by square footage, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
By mid-2025, there's about 80 million square feet of flex space spread across eight cities—and that number is set to cross 100 million by 2026.
What's driving this? More companies want managed, ready-to-use offices they can scale up or down as needed.
In 2024, flex spaces made up 15% of all leases
Since 2020, demand for flex offices has shot up nearly six times. In 2024 alone, these spaces made up 15% of all new office leases.
Bengaluru leads with about a third of India's flex stock and enterprise deals, closely followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
The surge comes as global firms and startups keep expanding into India and need workspaces that are quick to move into.
India tops maturity index for flexible offices
India scored a perfect 100 on Cushman & Wakefield's maturity index for flexible offices—beating out both the UK (98) and US (81).
Fit-out costs in Indian metros average $75 per square foot—almost half what you'd pay in other major cities worldwide—making it an even more attractive spot for international businesses looking at Asia.