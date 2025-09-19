Why flexible offices are booming in India

In 2024, flex spaces made up 15% of all leases

Since 2020, demand for flex offices has shot up nearly six times. In 2024 alone, these spaces made up 15% of all new office leases.

Bengaluru leads with about a third of India's flex stock and enterprise deals, closely followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The surge comes as global firms and startups keep expanding into India and need workspaces that are quick to move into.