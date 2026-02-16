Why foreign investors are still wary of Indian markets Business Feb 16, 2026

Even though the Indian stock market has been doing well lately—Nifty 50 went up after the Union Budget and a new US-India trade deal—foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are still pulling money out.

By February 13, FIIs had sold stocks worth over ₹1,300 crore this month, including a huge sell-off of ₹7,395 crore in just one day.

So despite the good news, FIIs seem to be playing it safe for now.