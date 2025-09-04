Why GE Vernova's stock fell despite strong quarterly results

Key takeaways for investors

It's a reminder that markets don't always move with the headlines.

Despite strong business growth—like full-year sales of ₹4,292 crore and a solid return on equity of 34%—the share price still dipped.

The company has no debt and healthy margins, plus it announced a ₹5 per share dividend in August.

For investors (or anyone curious about stocks), it shows that even great results can get overshadowed by short-term market moods.