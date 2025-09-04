Next Article
Why GE Vernova's stock fell despite strong quarterly results
GE Vernova TD India's stock slipped 2% on Thursday to ₹2,759.90—even though the company just posted strong quarterly results.
Sales for April-June 2025 were ₹1,330 crore, representing a 14.72% increase quarter-on-quarter.
Net profit rose to ₹291 crore compared to the previous quarter.
Key takeaways for investors
It's a reminder that markets don't always move with the headlines.
Despite strong business growth—like full-year sales of ₹4,292 crore and a solid return on equity of 34%—the share price still dipped.
The company has no debt and healthy margins, plus it announced a ₹5 per share dividend in August.
For investors (or anyone curious about stocks), it shows that even great results can get overshadowed by short-term market moods.