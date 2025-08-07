Why GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals's stock is down despite strong FY25 results

Despite solid growth—revenue jumped 8.5% to ₹3,749 crore and net profit soared 57% to ₹927 crore—investors still pushed the share price down. Even in Q1FY26, profit kept rising while revenue dipped a bit. For anyone curious about how markets work, it's a reminder that good results don't always mean instant rewards.

GSK's balance sheet looks solid

GSK is keeping things steady: assets and liabilities are balanced at ₹4,108 crore, reserves have grown to ₹1,781 crore, and dividends keep coming (₹12 per share in October 2024 plus a final ₹42 per share in May 2025).

So while the market can be unpredictable short-term, GSK seems focused on rewarding its shareholders for sticking around.