Why global investors are ignoring India in favor of AI
Business
India isn't grabbing much investor attention right now, thanks to the worldwide rush into artificial intelligence.
According to EPFR Global's Cameron Brandt, tech funds are breaking records with huge weekly inflows, partly because anticipation around potential IPOs like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic is influencing fund flows.
AI flows boost South Korea, Taiwan
Brandt put it simply: "AI is not a friend to the investment case for India at the moment."
While India isn't seen as a major player in AI yet, there's hope this could change as new uses for AI emerge.
Meanwhile, markets tied to AI, like South Korea and Taiwan, are seeing tons of new money pour in.
Even telecom funds are getting some love thanks to projects like SpaceX's Starlink.