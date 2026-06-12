Why global investors are ignoring India in favor of AI

AI flows boost South Korea, Taiwan

Brandt put it simply: "AI is not a friend to the investment case for India at the moment."

While India isn't seen as a major player in AI yet, there's hope this could change as new uses for AI emerge.

Meanwhile, markets tied to AI, like South Korea and Taiwan, are seeing tons of new money pour in.

Even telecom funds are getting some love thanks to projects like SpaceX's Starlink.