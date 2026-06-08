Why gold and silver prices are falling today
What's the story
Gold and silver prices have witnessed a decline in international markets today. The fall comes after a major correction last week, with gold losing nearly 5% and silver sliding about 9%. The drop was largely due to stronger-than-expected US labor market data that lowered expectations of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts and pushed Treasury yields higher.
Investor apprehension
Gold futures fall to $4,334.5 per ounce
The market sentiment has remained cautious after a stronger US jobs report, which fueled expectations that interest rates could stay elevated for longer. Higher interest rates usually reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. COMEX gold futures were trading at $4,334.5 per ounce, down $30.8 or 0.71%, while COMEX silver fell 2.49% to $67.39 per ounce today.
Market pressures
Geopolitical tensions in West Asia impact bullion demand
Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia have supported crude oil prices, with Brent crude climbing above $95 a barrel after Israeli strikes on Beirut and subsequent missile attacks by Iran. Higher energy prices have shifted investor attention toward oil markets and raised concerns about persistent inflation. Analysts expect bullion to remain sensitive to upcoming economic data and central bank decisions amid these market pressures.
Future outlook
Traders await cues on direction of precious metals
Going forward, traders will keep a close eye on developments in West Asia and movements in crude oil prices. Key macroeconomic indicators will also be closely monitored for cues on the direction of precious metals. Market experts have noted that precious metals continue to witness corrective momentum after their recent rally, with factors such as a firm US dollar and elevated bond yields weighing on gold and silver prices.