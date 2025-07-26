Next Article
Why gold is shining bright (literally!) this week
Gold just broke records in India, with 24-carat gold touching nearly ₹99,200 per 10gm in cities like Hyderabad and Chennai.
Globally, gold's also shining bright at over $3,300 an ounce.
Why gold prices are skyrocketing
Gold is a classic safe-haven investment—especially when the world feels uncertain and the rupee is losing value.
With festival and wedding seasons coming up (hello, extra demand!), plus higher import costs, more people are turning to gold for stability.
What's driving the surge?
It's a mix of global tensions, central banks buying up gold, and the rupee getting weaker.
Even though jewelry sales have slowed due to high prices, investors are still snapping up coins and lighter pieces as a smart hedge against risk.