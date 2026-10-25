Luxury goods industry to bounce back by 2027: Goldman Sachs

The report highlights that sharp price increases after the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly contributed to the slowdown in luxury goods growth.

Traditional high-end luxury brands saw their prices rise by an estimated 60% between mid-2019 and mid-2026.

This has opened doors for affordable luxury brands to attract customers, as Goldman Sachs noted "the aggressive price increases, limited innovation by the industry in the post-Covid period led to diminished consumer interest, and store traffic tailed off."