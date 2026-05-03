Claude Mythos threat: Government banks to ramp up IT spending

In light of global concerns over Anthropic 's Claude Mythos AI tool and its potential implications for financial data security, public sector banks in India are gearing up to ramp up their IT spending. The move is aimed at bolstering system security, protecting customer data, and safeguarding monetary resources. Punjab & Sind Bank MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI that the bank will increase its IT spending this fiscal year to tackle challenges posed by new technology.

Cybersecurity focus UCO Bank MD confirms increased IT spending UCO Bank MD and CEO Ashwani Kumar also confirmed that the bank's IT spending will be higher than last fiscal year, with a major chunk going toward cybersecurity. This comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged banks to take all necessary pre-emptive measures to secure their IT systems, after Mythos demonstrated its ability to find weaknesses in their operating system and launch a potential cyberattack.

Emerging threats 'IT spending now a cost of surviving': Expert Srinivas L, Joint MD & Joint CEO of 63SATS Cybertech Limited, said that banks in India are now looking at IT spending as a 'cost of surviving.' He explained that frontier AI systems like Anthropic's Claude Mythos don't create new risks but collapse existing ones. The gap between public vulnerability disclosure and weaponization has shrunk from 19 days in 2023 to under 72 hours today, he added.

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