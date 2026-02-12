Why GQG Partners is betting big on India
GQG Partners has more than $24 billion of its $166 billion total assets under management in India—even as the world economy wobbles and foreigners pulled about $19 billion from stocks last year.
While India's been dealing with weak earnings, US tensions, and a sliding rupee, GQG sees long-term growth where others see risk.
Global players are willing to look past short-term drama
Big investments like this signal real confidence in India's future.
For young investors or anyone curious about the market, it shows that global players are willing to look past short-term drama for bigger opportunities ahead.
GQG's Indian portfolio showed gains
GQG's Indian portfolio saw gains, with notable performers including Adani Power and GMR Airports, though not every stock soared.
Their strategy is simple: stick with quality companies—think ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel—and hold for at least five years.
Plus, India's recent US trade deal eased concerns and supported the rupee and made investing more attractive again, especially in banking and infrastructure thanks to friendly FDI rules.