Why GQG Partners is betting big on India

Big investments like this signal real confidence in India's future. For young investors or anyone curious about the market, it shows that global players are willing to look past short-term drama for bigger opportunities ahead.

GQG's Indian portfolio showed gains

GQG's Indian portfolio saw gains, with notable performers including Adani Power and GMR Airports, though not every stock soared.

Their strategy is simple: stick with quality companies—think ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel—and hold for at least five years.

Plus, India's recent US trade deal eased concerns and supported the rupee and made investing more attractive again, especially in banking and infrastructure thanks to friendly FDI rules.