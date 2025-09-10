Why Hero MotoCorp shares fell on Wednesday

Key highlights from the company's quarterly results

For April-June 2025, revenue slipped to ₹9,727.75 crore (down from ₹10,210.79 crore last year), and net profit edged down to ₹1,076.21 crore from ₹1,086.35 crore.

Still, earnings per share jumped to 85.26 from 52.31—so shareholders saw more value per share despite lower overall profit this quarter.

Looking at the bigger picture: for the full year ending March 2025, both revenue and net profit grew solidly versus last year, showing Hero is still moving forward overall despite some short-term bumps.