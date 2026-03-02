Why India is not raising fuel prices despite global spike

Petroleum ministry is closely monitoring the situation

The recent price spike is linked to military action near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for Indian oil imports.

The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said it is "continuously monitoring the evolving situation and all steps will be taken in order to ensure availability and affordability of major petroleum products" (via a ministry post on X), and that the minister reviewed the supply situation with officials.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry is working closely with logistics and trade teams to keep cargo moving smoothly despite these international tensions.