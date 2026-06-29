India urges EU to reconsider metal scrap export restrictions
What's the story
India has requested the European Union to reconsider its proposed restrictions on metal scrap exports. The move comes as steel and aluminum producers have warned that curbs, which are set to come into effect in May 2027, could lead to supply shortages and increased costs. The Indian government is formally seeking continued access to these crucial recyclable materials, possibly through export quotas, in a bid to protect its domestic industries and capitalize on its recent trade agreement with the EU.
Regulation
EU's revised waste shipment regulation
From May 2027, the EU's revised waste shipment regulation will prohibit exports of non-hazardous waste to countries outside the OECD group of mostly developed economies. The European Commission is also considering separate measures to limit aluminum scrap exports, plans that have been postponed until September.
Trade expectations
India's trade ministry receives concerns
The trade deal between India and the EU is expected to come into force early next year. Although it doesn't directly provide relief from EU carbon emission levies, New Delhi expects Brussels to avoid measures that could pressure industries. Industry representatives have raised concerns over scrap curbs with India's trade ministry, and India has formally applied to retain access to recyclable materials under the new regime, documents reviewed by Reuters show.
Import statistics
India's aluminum scrap imports from the EU
India, the world's second-largest crude steel producer, imported some 366,000 tons of aluminum scrap from the EU in 2025. It was also the bloc's top buyer in Q1 2026, industry estimates show. European Aluminium, which backs export curbs, said EU aluminum scrap exports reached a record 1.27 million metric tons in 2025, 50% higher than levels seen in 2019.
Export challenges
Rising 'resource nationalism' could disrupt supplies
A June export ban by the United Arab Emirates could worsen supply pressures for India, which sources about a fifth of its scrap from Gulf states. The Material Recycling Association of India has warned that rising "resource nationalism" could disrupt supplies of aluminum, copper, and other recycled metals. This would increase procurement costs and fuel competition among importing nations.