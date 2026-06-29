The restrictions will come into effect in 2027

India urges EU to reconsider metal scrap export restrictions

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:03 pm Jun 29, 202601:03 pm

What's the story

India has requested the European Union to reconsider its proposed restrictions on metal scrap exports. The move comes as steel and aluminum producers have warned that curbs, which are set to come into effect in May 2027, could lead to supply shortages and increased costs. The Indian government is formally seeking continued access to these crucial recyclable materials, possibly through export quotas, in a bid to protect its domestic industries and capitalize on its recent trade agreement with the EU.