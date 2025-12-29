India, Russia considering monthly rupee-ruble exchange rate to boost trade

India and Russia are considering a semi-floating rupee-ruble exchange rate, possibly pegged on a monthly basis. The move is aimed at boosting bilateral trade by cutting currency conversion costs and reviving trade momentum. Most of the trade between the two countries is done in local currencies or third currencies like dirham due to Western sanctions on dollar transactions.

Cost reduction Direct rupee-ruble exchange rate could reduce forex costs A direct rupee-ruble exchange rate could significantly reduce foreign exchange costs. An industry source told Moneycontrol that these costs can be 4-5% higher when indirect currency conversions are used instead of direct settlement in local legal tenders. Any such framework would need coordination between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Russian central bank, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen local-currency trade.

Sanction impact Western sanctions complicate traditional payment channels The discussions for a rupee-ruble exchange rate come amid tighter Western sanctions on Russia. These restrictions have complicated traditional dollar- and euro-based payment channels, highlighting the need for local-currency settlement mechanisms. In 2025, the US imposed curbs on Russian refiners Rosneft and Lukoil, which could temporarily impact India's crude imports.