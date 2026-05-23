The figure marks a 10.9% increase from the $2.34 billion recorded in February

Indians remitted $2.59B overseas in March, says RBI

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:01 pm May 23, 202604:01 pm

What's the story

Indians had remitted $2.59 billion overseas in March 2026 under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). The figure marks a 10.9% increase from the $2.34 billion recorded in February. However, it is lower than the January figure of $2.68 billion. Notably, travel spending saw a seasonal dip, while investments in equity and debt surged at that time.