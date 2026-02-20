Why India switching its merchandise trade stats base year matters

The government basically gave its trade data a reality check—factoring in new tech, changing global supply chains, and what we're actually buying and selling now (not a decade ago). The refreshed numbers help everyone from policymakers to businesses get a clearer picture of where India stands in global trade.

National accounts and GDP figures now reflect real situation

If you're into economics or just want to know how India tracks its place in the world market, this update matters.

It means national accounts, GDP figures, and even RBI's balance-of-payments and external-sector analysis are now based on what's really happening—not old trends that don't fit anymore.