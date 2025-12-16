Why IndiGo pilots are seeking contempt action against DGCA

The Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) have filed a plea in the Delhi High Court , seeking contempt proceedings against Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) . The pilot unions are challenging DGCA's decision to grant exemptions from Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. The FIP targets exemptions granted to IndiGo, while IPG's concerns include exemptions granted to multiple airlines, including Air India. They allege these relaxations go beyond what was mutually agreed upon by all stakeholders.

Crisis claims Pilot unions allege operational crisis at IndiGo The pilot unions also claimed that the recent operational crisis at IndiGo, which resulted in mass flight cancellations due to an alleged shortage of pilots, was a result of the airline's own actions and not external constraints. A bench of the Delhi HC has agreed to hear this plea and issued a notice to the DGCA Director General seeking a detailed response.

Regulatory response DGCA defends its decision in court In its defense, the DGCA told the court that it has the statutory power to grant limited exemptions under certain conditions. The regulator clarified that the exemption given to IndiGo was "not given happily" and is being reviewed every 15 days. It also said that this relaxation is valid only till February and IndiGo is being pushed to comply with FDTL norms before the deadline.

Legal challenge IPG challenges DGCA's compliance with court undertakings The IPG, a union of Air India pilots on wide-bodied aircraft, has challenged DGCA in court. The union alleges that DGCA has not complied with undertakings given to the court in February and April. In its petition, the IPG claims that despite its undertaking, without seeking permission from the court or consulting pilot bodies again, it was granting exemptions from implementing norms set to come into effect on November 1.