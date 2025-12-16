LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Why IndiGo pilots are seeking contempt action against DGCA
Summarize
Why IndiGo pilots are seeking contempt action against DGCA
The pilot unions are challenging the decision to grant exemptions from FDTL norms

Why IndiGo pilots are seeking contempt action against DGCA

By Dwaipayan Roy
Dec 16, 2025
04:38 pm
What's the story

The Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) have filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking contempt proceedings against Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The pilot unions are challenging DGCA's decision to grant exemptions from Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. The FIP targets exemptions granted to IndiGo, while IPG's concerns include exemptions granted to multiple airlines, including Air India. They allege these relaxations go beyond what was mutually agreed upon by all stakeholders.

Crisis claims

Pilot unions allege operational crisis at IndiGo

The pilot unions also claimed that the recent operational crisis at IndiGo, which resulted in mass flight cancellations due to an alleged shortage of pilots, was a result of the airline's own actions and not external constraints. A bench of the Delhi HC has agreed to hear this plea and issued a notice to the DGCA Director General seeking a detailed response.

Regulatory response

DGCA defends its decision in court

In its defense, the DGCA told the court that it has the statutory power to grant limited exemptions under certain conditions. The regulator clarified that the exemption given to IndiGo was "not given happily" and is being reviewed every 15 days. It also said that this relaxation is valid only till February and IndiGo is being pushed to comply with FDTL norms before the deadline.

Legal challenge

IPG challenges DGCA's compliance with court undertakings

The IPG, a union of Air India pilots on wide-bodied aircraft, has challenged DGCA in court. The union alleges that DGCA has not complied with undertakings given to the court in February and April. In its petition, the IPG claims that despite its undertaking, without seeking permission from the court or consulting pilot bodies again, it was granting exemptions from implementing norms set to come into effect on November 1.

Safety concerns

IPG accuses DGCA of jeopardizing flight safety

The IPG's petition also accused DGCA of approving airline-specific FDTL schemes that are inconsistent with the framework it had submitted to the court in its affidavit. "The FDTL CAR was meant to address fatigue management of the flying crew; however, the DGCA, by granting variations, exemptions and relaxations to the airlines, have defied the undertaking and directions of this Hon'ble court and also jeopardizes flight and passenger safety," read their petition.