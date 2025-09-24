Why Indian stock market is falling: All you need

FIIs pull out, US tariffs on India

If you're investing or just watching your money grow, here's why it's worth your attention:

FIIs pulled out over ₹3,500 crore in a single day and more than ₹17,000 crore this month—even as local investors tried to hold things up.

Global worries are real too; tough talk from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US policy measures under the Trump administration, including tariffs on India, have spooked IT and export-focused sectors.