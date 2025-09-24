Why Indian stock market is falling: All you need
Recently, Indian stocks took a hit—Sensex dropped 359 points to 81,743 and Nifty was trading just above 25,060.
The rupee also hit a record low of 88.78 against the dollar.
Foreign investors kept selling off shares, adding to the pressure.
FIIs pull out, US tariffs on India
If you're investing or just watching your money grow, here's why it's worth your attention:
FIIs pulled out over ₹3,500 crore in a single day and more than ₹17,000 crore this month—even as local investors tried to hold things up.
Global worries are real too; tough talk from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US policy measures under the Trump administration, including tariffs on India, have spooked IT and export-focused sectors.
Nifty near support level
Nifty is hovering near its support level—if it stays above 25,100 we might see a rebound soon. But if it slips further, things could get shakier.
With market volatility rising for three days straight (just check India VIX), experts say long-term growth still looks solid thanks to tax reforms and GST cuts—but short-term bumps are likely.