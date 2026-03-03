Why Indian stock markets are closed today
Both BSE and NSE are closed today for Holi, so there's no trading in stocks or in equity and currency derivatives on those exchanges.
The MCX will open only for its evening session from 5pm check the MCX circular for the official session end time.
Why markets were shaky ahead of Holi break
This year's Holi break is the usual one-day holiday.
Markets had already been shaky—Nifty 50 dropped over 1% and Sensex slipped too—mainly because of rising tensions between Iran and the US and Israel amid reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Plus, a lunar eclipse shifted many Holi celebrations to March 4, clashing with the exchanges' fixed holiday on March 3.
Other market holidays in March
Heads up: March has two more market holidays coming up—Ram Navami on March 26 and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.