Why Indian stock markets are closed today

Why markets were shaky ahead of Holi break

This year's Holi break is the usual one-day holiday.

Markets had already been shaky—Nifty 50 dropped over 1% and Sensex slipped too—mainly because of rising tensions between Iran and the US and Israel amid reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Plus, a lunar eclipse shifted many Holi celebrations to March 4, clashing with the exchanges' fixed holiday on March 3.