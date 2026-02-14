IndiGo slapped with ₹1.27cr penalty over GST input tax credit

Legal action

IndiGo's parent company to challenge penalty

IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, has announced its intention to challenge the penalty. The company maintains that the order issued by the authorities is incorrect and it has a strong case on merits. "The company believes that the order passed by the authorities is erroneous and it has a strong case on merits, backed by advice from external tax advisors," said InterGlobe Aviation in its BSE filing.