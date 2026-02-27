Why IndiGo's stock is falling today

Ticket refund rules

No more sweating over typos—free corrections in the name of the same person are now allowed within 24 hours when booking directly on airline sites.

Plus, even "non-refundable" tickets will see taxes and airport charges returned if you cancel.

These changes follow a wave of passenger complaints (especially during IndiGo's December disruptions) and aim to make flying less stressful for everyone.

Other travel stocks like Thomas Cook and Easy Trip Planners also dipped after the news.