Why IndiGo's stock is falling today
IndiGo's stock slid 2.1% to ₹4,830 after India's aviation regulator, DGCA, announced fresh ticket refund rules.
The DGCA said the revised norms would be applicable from March 26, giving you a 48-hour window to cancel or change your flight without any additional charges, except for any fare difference for the revised flight—if you booked a domestic trip at least seven days ahead or an international one 15 days out when booked directly through the airline's website.
Ticket refund rules
No more sweating over typos—free corrections in the name of the same person are now allowed within 24 hours when booking directly on airline sites.
Plus, even "non-refundable" tickets will see taxes and airport charges returned if you cancel.
These changes follow a wave of passenger complaints (especially during IndiGo's December disruptions) and aim to make flying less stressful for everyone.
Other travel stocks like Thomas Cook and Easy Trip Planners also dipped after the news.