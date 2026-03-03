Why is Aramco rerouting its oil exports away from Hormuz

East-West Pipeline

The East-West Pipeline stretches nearly 1207km and has a nominal capacity of about 5 million barrels a day and has been able to handle up to 7 million barrels a day after temporary conversions and debottlenecking, but Yanbu port usually ships less than 2 million barrels daily.

Shipments for Asia transit the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb, while some deliveries to Europe can be routed via Yanbu to Ain Sukhna and through Egypt's Sumed pipeline.