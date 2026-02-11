Why is January US jobs report delayed by 5 days

ADP found that private employers added just 22,000 jobs in January. Medium-sized businesses did most of the hiring; small businesses didn't add anyone new, and big companies actually cut jobs. For context, job growth in 2025 was already slowing down compared to previous years.

Expected trends in the upcoming report

While the report is delayed five days, the impact on markets and Fed decisions should be minimal.

The updated numbers are expected to show that hiring slowed even more at the end of last year, with unemployment holding at 4.4%.

All eyes are on whether these trends mean a softer job market ahead.