Why NVIDIA's GTC keynote failed to impress Wall Street

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang 's recent keynote at the annual GTC conference failed to impress Wall Street investors. Despite his 2.5-hour long presentation detailing new video game graphics technology, networking infrastructure updates, autonomous vehicle deals, and a chip designed with Groq for accelerating AI inference in the Vera Rubin system, investor confidence remained low. This is largely due to concerns over the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and fears of a potential bubble.

Forecast Bold predictions about NVIDIA's future Huang made some bold predictions about NVIDIA's future during his keynote. He described the AI agent ecosystem as a $35 trillion market and the physical AI and robotics industry as a $50 trillion one. He also predicted that by the end of 2027, there would be $1 trillion worth of purchase orders for NVIDIA's Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips, two products among many others from the company.

Investor concerns Market uncertainty and AI bubble fears The rapid evolution of AI has created a new level of uncertainty in the market, which many investors weren't prepared for. Futurum CEO Daniel Neuman told TechCrunch , "[AI] is so good, so transformational, and moving so fast that we don't actually understand what it's going to mean for all the things that are the societal constructs we've come to understand." This uncertainty is compounded by misleading information about low enterprise adoption of AI.

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Business growth NVIDIA's continued success amidst challenges Despite the concerns over AI adoption, NVIDIA has been performing well. The company has not just met its ambitious targets and quarterly estimates but exceeded them as well. Last quarter, NVIDIA's revenue increased by a whopping 73% year-over-year. This growth is evident in recent developments like Amazon's plan to buy one million GPUs and other AI infrastructure for Amazon Web Services (AWS) by the end of 2027.

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