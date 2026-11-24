Why Jensen Huang's return to NVIDIA puts Sensex at risk
What's the story
Jensen Huang's return as NVIDIA CEO has sent shockwaves through the stock market. The company's share price soared by over 30% in a single day, marking its largest intraday gain since 2000. This surge added more than $1 trillion to NVIDIA's market capitalization within hours and pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes higher. The development could also affect the Indian stock market, particularly Sensex and Nifty.
Market implications
Huang's reinstatement may affect foreign capital inflows into India
The revival of AI trading in global markets could spell trouble for the Indian stock market.
Experts say that the recent rally in Sensex, Nifty, and Bank Nifty was mainly due to the buzz around an AI meltdown.
With Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO likely to reduce AI disruption, foreign capital inflows into India may be temporarily halted.
Market analysis
Technical levels for Nifty and Sensex
Vaishali Parekh, VP of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, observed that the Nifty 50 index witnessed heavy profit booking after hitting resistance near the 26,000 zone.
She said this correction was much-needed, with near-term support positioned near the 25,000 zone.
Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Neo advised day traders to watch out for immediate resistance zones as long as markets trade below them; a further slip could take it down to levels between 25,200-25,100.
AI industry
Huang's surprise comeback amid allegations of extramarital affairs
NVIDIA's surprise decision to reinstate Huang capped an unlikely comeback bid for the celebrity CEO.
He had stepped down amid allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being a spy for Beijing.
On Monday, just 11 days after his resignation announcement and six days after rejecting his offer to return as CEO, NVIDIA's board announced Huang's return as CEO effective immediately.