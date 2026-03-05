Why Lupin's stock is hitting new highs
Lupin just hit a 52-week high of ₹2,324 on Thursday, March 5, 2026 after posting standout results for Q3 FY26, with sales jumping 26% to ₹7,100.5 crore compared to last year.
Major institutional investors own nearly half of the company
If you're into investing or just tracking big moves, Lupin's stock is up 11% year-to-date (2026).
Profits soared by 73%, and nearly half the company is owned by major institutional investors—showing strong confidence in its future.
US business shines, India and emerging markets show steady gains
Lupin's US business was a star performer, with sales up 54% and now making up almost half of total revenue.
India saw steady gains too, and emerging markets grew fast.
With EBITDA margins at a healthy 33.5%, Lupin's momentum looks set to continue.