Why Lupin's stock is hitting new highs

If you're into investing or just tracking big moves, Lupin's stock is up 11% year-to-date (2026). Profits soared by 73%, and nearly half the company is owned by major institutional investors—showing strong confidence in its future.

US business shines, India and emerging markets show steady gains

Lupin's US business was a star performer, with sales up 54% and now making up almost half of total revenue.

India saw steady gains too, and emerging markets grew fast.

With EBITDA margins at a healthy 33.5%, Lupin's momentum looks set to continue.