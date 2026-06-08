Why Nifty IT is down over 8% in 4 sessions

Market reaction

Wipro among top losers

The Nifty IT index has been one of the worst-performing sectoral indices today, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index fell by 1%. Wipro was hit the hardest among frontline technology stocks, plummeting by 5.5% to ₹187.4 and emerging as the top loser on the Nifty 50 index. TCS and Infosys also witnessed declines of 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively, while HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra traded lower by about 1% each.