Why ongoing West Asia trouble is giving India-UK trade jitters
India and the UK's big trade agreement (CETA), expected to come into force next month (April 2026), was supposed to boost business by letting almost all Indian goods enter the UK without extra taxes.
But ongoing trouble in West Asia is making shipping tricky and expensive—especially for gems and jewelry—putting a damper on those plans.
What's the bottom line?
With ships avoiding major routes like the Suez Canal, deliveries are slower and costs are up.
This could mean pricier products and fewer exports reaching the UK at first.
The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, but if these issues drag on, they could delay not just trade but also the implementation of some aspects of CETA.
For anyone interested in international business or hoping to work abroad, these bumps matter.